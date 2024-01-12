Browns vs. Texans best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Target David Njoku)
Breaking down the three best players to bet on to score a touchdown in Saturday's playoff matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.
The Cleveland Browns charged into a postseason spot behind the stellar play of quarterback Joe Flacco, who the team signed in mid-December, and one of the league's top defenses.
The No. 5 Browns will travel south for Saturday's Wild Card round against the No. 4 Houston Texans, which captured an AFC South title behind Rookie of the Year frontrunner C.J. Stroud.
Here are the three touchdown scorers to consider as NRG Stadium in Houston hosts the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2019.
If you’re looking to bet on any NFL playoff game this weekend, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Browns vs. Texans TD Bets
- David Njoku anytime TD
- Kareem Hunt anytime TD
- Browns defense anytime TD
David Njoku anytime TD
Njoku set career-highs this season in targets (123), receptions (81), receiving yards (882) and touchdowns (6) despite the Browns' constant quarterback changes. The former first-round pick was a constant, reliable security blanket regardless of who was under center for Cleveland, but he did the most damage with Flacco.
Njoku averaged six catches and 78 receiving yards in five games with Flacco, and scored four of his six touchdowns on the year in that span. Njoku has 100-yard efforts in two of his final three games and was Flacco's top redzone target with two touchdowns against the Jaguars and other end zone trips against the Bears and Texans.
Flacco has targeted Njoku 45 times in five games and there's no reason to believe that won't continue in the postseason.
Kareem Hunt anytime TD
Signed before Week 3 after Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury, Hunt averaged a career low 3.0 yards per attempt, but has been Cleveland's go-to back by the goal line.
Hunt has racked up a career-high nine rushing touchdowns this season, seven of which were from less than four yards away. Cleveland's offense tallied 418 yards against this Texans' defense on Christmas Eve and Flacco should be able to lead the Browns effectively once again, giving Hunt some opportunities in the red zone.
Browns defense anytime TD
Rookie quarterbacks have historically struggled in the first round of the playoffs, and despite how great Stroud has been this season, he's going up against one of the league's best defense.
Cleveland owns the No. 1 passing defense (164.7 yards per game) and sixth in total sacks (49). It's worth the big payout to take a shot on the Browns potentially intercepting Stroud and returning it to the house, especially with NFL Defensive Player of the Year favorite Myles Garrett applying pressure on the rookie. Stoud is -117 to throw an interception on Saturday.
Cleveland's defense scored twice this season. Once from a Garrett strip-sack in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts Oct. 22 and on a Ronnie Hickman 30-yard pick-six against the New York Jets on Dec. 28.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change