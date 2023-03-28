Browns win total at 8.5, has them in line with Pittsburgh, Baltimore
Following a 7-10 campaign, the Cleveland Browns got to work filling the holes on their roster. They also inadvertently helped destroy the Baltimore Ravens — sure, that's been a ridiculous and blown-out-of-proportion storyline, but let's take credit for their issues anyway.
Even with that being the case, the Browns aren't sitting pretty in the AFC North when it comes to win predictions. Instead of being the favored team, or even No. 2, they're currently sitting at 8.5 which is the same as the aforementioned Ravens as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers.
For what it's worth, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are at 11.5 right now following two strong playoff runs in a row — and one Super Bowl berth.
Will the Browns go over 8.5 wins?
Looking at the roster that general manager Andrew Berry put together, Cleveland seems as though they should be able to win at least nine games this season. That would not only put them above the odds but they would snap their two-year stretch of losing campaigns.
In addition to the moves they made, the Browns finished last in 2022 meaning they get a fourth place schedule. They will end up seeing teams such as the Denver Broncos and New York Jets because of this. There's also the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts on the schedule — who are in the midst of rebuilds.
As we learned in 2022, the opponent doesn't matter as much as execution does. Cleveland finished 7-10 but had six losses come by seven points or fewer and one was an eight-point loss. In each of those contests, there were several instances of self-destruction — and most happened on defense.
That's why Jim Schwartz has been brought in as the new defensive coordinator. His presence, as well as the excellent offseason additions, should be enough to make these odds seem silly when all is said and done.