Cardinals vs. Browns best NFL prop bets for Week 9
By Reed Wallach
The Arizona Cardinals will continue to wait for the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray, but that didn't stop the team from selling Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings at the NFL Trade Deadline, meaning Clayton Tune will start against the Browns vaunted defense.
Tune is surely going to struggle against the likes of Myles Garrett, but how will Deshaun Watson perform in a likely favorable game script in his first game back from injury? I may be looking to go under on Watson's props, but running back Jerome Ford should have a big outing on Sunday.
Best Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Browns
- Deshaun Watson UNDER 201.5 Passing Yards
- Jerome Ford OVER 42.5 Rushing Yards
- Cardinals Team Total Under 13.5
Deshaun Watson UNDER 201.5 Passing Yards
Watson has been battling a rotator cuff strain over the past four weeks, which has cost him all but one quarter in that time span. Given that his ability to throw the ball is in question, I don't figure the Browns to open up the passing game against a Cardinals team that has very few avenues to remaining competitive in this one.
The Cardinals have the highest success rate allowed on the ground this season and the Browns will have little issue just handing the ball off and sitting on a lead for most of this one. Given the likely favorable game script, I don't envision the Browns will try to put the ball in harm's way too much, especially with Watson's suspect decision making through three full games (three interceptions).
I'll go under on Watson's passing yard prop.
Jerome Ford OVER 42.5 Rushing Yards
In a similar line of thinking, I expect the Browns to try and keep this ball on the ground and force feed Ford.
While he went under this number last week against the Seahawks on only nine carries, I expect a ton of volume given the fact that the Browns are going to try and play from ahead and salt this game away on the ground.
Arizona isn't great at defending the run, 31st in rushing success rate allowed, and I expect a healthy share of Ford carries to get over this pedestrian total.
Cardinals Team Total Under 13.5
Tune isn't set up for much success in this one. It's a fifth round rookie going up against arguably the best defense in the NFL, tops in EPA/Play by a healthy margin.
The Cards have been able to put up points this season, but Dobbs has proven to be a serviceable backup quarterback, Tune hasn't. While Arizona has been able to score 24 against the Ravens in mostly garbage time, I don't exepct the same to come on Sunday on the road against the Browns defense.
I expect many highlight reel explosive plays from this one and will target the Arizona team total under as my favorite way to fade the Cardinals offense. I can't envision the finds the end zone more than once on Sunday.
