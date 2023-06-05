Chris Simms believes Deshaun Watson is a top-10 quarterback
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson is easily the most polarizing quarterback in the NFL right now. The Cleveland Browns knew this would be the case when they brought him in last year — and it's unlikely to end anytime soon — if ever.
Cleveland's hope is that his play will justify the bad press and after one year, the jury is still out. Watson played in just six games and looked rusty, to say the least. Many have taken those six games as a sign of things to come but those who are either in the NFL or have played in the league, understand the struggles in 2022 were all due to rust from a 700-day layoff.
Chris Simms falls into this category as the former NFL quarterback has been releasing his top-40 QB ranking and had Watson come in at No. 9 overall. Simms says the skills have not diminished and believes Watson will bounce back this season.
Watson finishes ahead of Matthew Stafford, Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, and Russell Wilson — just to name a few. He is, unfortunately, still behind Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, which shows just how talented the AFC North is.
In fact, the North will wind up with five quarterbacks in the ranking since Tyler Huntley came in at No. 29, which isn't that far from Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers who finished 25th according to Simms.
Watson has been hard at work this offseason building a rapport with the Cleveland wideouts, including newcomers Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, and Cedric Tillman. He's also doing all he can to help bring DeAndre Hopkins to town. Even if Hopkins goes elsewhere, the pieces are there for him to prove Simms correct.