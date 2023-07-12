Cleveland Browns 2023 roster prediction: Defensive Line
What will the Cleveland Browns defensive line look like when the 2023 season begins?
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Defensive Line – The Fighters
So far, we have listed ten players who are likely to make the Cleveland Browns roster on the defensive line, with only one likely spot open. With three well-known players remaining, that means at least one difficult cut is coming.
Trysten Hill and Isaiah Thomas are the two I expect to fight for the final roster spot, but one will have to shine at camp. Hill is infamous for effort issues in Dallas, but his versatility to play edge or tackle will be appealing to Jim Schwartz.
Thomas was a late-round pick in 2022 and was one of the best preseason players in 2022. He didn’t get a ton of game action last season, but with a full offseason under his belt, he could be a major surprise.
Of these two I’m expecting Thomas to get the nod, Hill could shock folks at camp, but we have already seen a lot of good things from Thomas.
Also on the depth chart are Jeremiah Martin, Sam Kamara, and Tommy Togiai. The shock for most is Togiai who was drafted in round-four just two years ago by Berry, but he has really struggled. At this point, I don’t see a scenario where any of these three make the opening-day roster.