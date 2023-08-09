Cleveland Browns 2023 season betting preview: Super Bowl odds, win total prediction, prop bets and more
A full guide to the Cleveland Browns' 2023 NFL futures odds and how to bet them.
The Cleveland Browns finally got to see the man they gave so much up for, Deshaun Watson, at the end of last season, but he stumbled out of the gates in his first few starts going just 3-3. As a result, the Browns ended the season with a disappointing 7-10 record.
Now with Watson having a full offseason with the team, can they take a step forward and return to the playoffs in 2023?
I broke down my best bet for all 32 teams, including the Browns, in an article on BetSided, which you can read here.
In this article, we're going to take a look at all available futures odds for the Browns for this upcoming season, including their projected win total and their odds to make the playoffs.
Cleveland Browns Super Bowl 58 odds
At +3500, the Cleveland Browns are tied with the 13th best odds to win Super Bowl 58, alongside the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Their implied probability of winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy is 2.78%. A $100 bet on them would win you a profit of $3,500 if they're able to achieve the feat.
Even as Browns fans, you likely aren't expecting a Super Bowl from this team. A postseason berth would be viewed as a success in the eyes of most teams, along with Watson looking like the player the Browns are paying for.
Cleveland Browns win total prediction for the 2023 season
The Browns' win total is set at 9.5, which means oddsmakers are expecting them to improve on last year's 7-10 record.
The Browns have a tall task ahead of them this season, playing in arguably the most complete division in football in the AFC North. With that being said, they have the 16th easiest schedule based on opponent win projections.
A $100 bet on them to reach 10 wins would win you a profit of $110 if they're able to do it.
Cleveland Browns odds to win the AFC North
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are the two favorites to win the AFC North, but if it's any consolation, the Browns are third on that list ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers. At +400 odds, a $100 bet would win you a profit of $400 if they're able to do it.
The Browns have never won the AFC North since its creation in 2002. The last time the Browns won their division was in 1989 when it was the AFC Central.
Cleveland Browns odds to win the AFC
Cleveland Browns odds to make the playoffs
The Browns chances to make the postseason this year are basically a coin flip, with the odds slightly favored to them missing the postseason. If you want to bet on the Browns in some form or fashion this season, this bet is likely the way to go.
The Browns last made the playoffs in 2020 and went on to beat the Steelers in the opening round.
Best Cleveland Browns season-long prop bet
Nick Chubb NFL rushing yards leader (+500)
Let's not overthink the best player prop to bet for this upcoming season. Let's back the best player on the team in Nick Chubb to finish with the most rushing yards. Now that Kareem Hunt is no longer on the team, Chubb may see an increase in workoad this season. He has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in every season throughout his career.
Last year, Chubb finishd third in total rushing yards with 1,525 yards. That was only 128 yards fewer than the NFL leader, Josh Jacobs with 1,653.
At +500, it's my favorite player prop for the Browns this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.