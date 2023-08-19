Cleveland Browns 3 biggest training camp disappointments in 2023
• Andrew Berry has to admit his mistakes in previous drafts
• DT depth doesn't help Jordan Elliott
• How long is the leash for Cade York?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Anthony Schwartz, Wide Receiver
This one feels like piling on at this point but it still remains true that Anthony Schwartz has been struggling in a major way this offseason. Sadly, most who follow the team expected this, since he's been having issues since he came into the league.
A track star who Cleveland hoped could develop into a football player, Schwartz started out with a bang in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was filling in for Odell Beckham, Jr. and had 69 yards on three receptions.
However, he's gone in the opposite direction since then.
Schwartz has just 14 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown as well as 96 yards and a touchdown as a runner in 25 career games. After the Browns added Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Marquise Goodwin it felt as though Schwartz was on the way out.
Even so, the Browns keep giving him every opportunity to make this roster and he keeps letting them down. He's had drops in each of the preseason games and has shown some poor awareness when trying to catch the ball on the sidelines.
The problems aren't specific to games either as he's been dealing with drops in practices as well.
As good as Andrew Berry has been, his one flaw is his faith in the players he drafts. He hung on too long with several of them and Schwartz feels like the best example of this.