Cleveland Browns: 3 positions that still need to be addressed after 2023 NFL Draft
Browns Position of need No. 1: Safety
The biggest surprise for me this draft was that we didn’t see a young safety drafted with one of the first four picks. Even though the Cleveland Browns have Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit on the roster as the current projected starters, there is a huge gap after that.
With Delpit off his rookie deal after 2023, I thought for sure that Berry would draft an insurance policy and basically give him one full season as an audition. Delpit has been great at times, but also a liability as well at times.
If he can put together even 14 games of solid play, I think Berry will do everything possible to sign him to an extension. But if we see major breakdowns again at the beginning of the season, you could even see Delpit get benched.
Right now, D’Anthony Bell is the only real backup if either player goes down. Bubba Bolden is on the roster, but he will only be used for special teams.
With increased depth at corner, It will be interesting to see if a guy like Cameron Mitchell or A.J. Green take a few snaps at safety just to give the team a little bit of depth.
Of all positions on the roster, this one scares me the most. There is still a chance that Berry will make a move, but there is also a chance that this depth chart will have no adjustments before the start of the regular season.