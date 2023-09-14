Cleveland Browns 5 bold predictions vs. the Steelers in Week 2
• Delpit stays hot
• Okoronkwo keeps getting after it
• Watson is on target in this one
By Randy Gurzi
4. Marquise Goodwin hauls in 50-yard touchdown pass
This past weekend, the Browns tried to get their newest deep threat involved in the passing game but they were unable to connect. Twice, Deshaun Watson aired it out for Marquise Goodwin, and each time, he had a step on his man.
Unfortunately, neither pass was on target and landed incomplete. Perhaps it was the weather or it might have been Watson not feeling 100 percent — he did reportedly get an IV at halftime. Whatever it was, there were at least a couple of big plays left on the field.
It wasn’t a total loss, since it meant the Bengals had to respect the deep ball whenever Goodwin was on the field, but it also didn’t pay off the way they hoped it would.
That doesn’t mean Kevin Stefanski will be shy about trying again. Goodwin was signed for his track speed and Cleveland will continue to dial up the bombs. And this time, the weather will hopefully be better in Pittsburgh than it was the prior week.
With that being the case, this prediction is that Watson is able to drop one into Goodwin’s hands from 50-plus yards as the two connect for a long touchdown under the bright lights on Monday Night Football.