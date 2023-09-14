Cleveland Browns 5 bold predictions vs. the Steelers in Week 2
• Delpit stays hot
• Okoronkwo keeps getting after it
• Watson is on target in this one
By Randy Gurzi
3. Dustin Hopkins stays perfect
It might not seem like a big deal to other fanbases, but the Browns were stoked to see Dustin Hopkins come in and hit all three of his field goal attempts — as well as his lone extra point try. He didn't hit any kicks that were beyond 50 yards and there were no "high pressure" kicks either.
However, there were four kicks that sailed right down the middle on a rainy day. In recent years, that's something Cleveland just hasn't seen.
They have gone from Zane Gonzalez, to Greg Joseph, to Austin Seibert, to Codey Parkey, to Chase McLaughlin, and to Cade York with the same results. No matter who was kicking, they had their share of highs but far too many lows.
Even when players such as Joseph or York were making kicks, they seemed to be knuckleballs that left everyone breathless until they saw the refs signal that the kick was good. And for York, those makes became far too infrequent, culminating in one of the worst preseasons we've ever seen.
That's why general manager Andrew Berry sent a seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Hopkins. He wanted a trusted veteran kicker and after one game, it appears he made the right call.
In this prediction, Hopkins remains perfect by nailing every kick on Monday night. Ideally, it will be several extra points he hits, but it's likely he has one or two field goal tries against Pittsburgh and drills them with ease.