Cleveland Browns: 5 safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft who could replace John Johnson III
1. Jartavius Martin, Illinois
Yet another redshirt senior, Jartavius Martin popped off the screen to me when watching the Illinois defense. Something that is hard to do playing alongside top corner Devon Weatherspoon and another highly-touted safety in Sydney Brown.
Specifically for the Browns, I think Martin is a perfect fit. With his experience, leadership, versatility and athleticism, Jim Schwartz should be pounding the table to get him. Martin played in 50 games over 5 seasons at Illinois, making an impact right away with three interceptions as a freshman. Playing between slot corner and free safety, Martin continued to make an impact throughout his Illini career, racking up three more interceptions in 2022, along with a career-high 64 tackles.
Martin has excellent ball skills and is a real threat with the ball in his hands as well. In man coverage, his fluidity, closing speed and length are all assets that allow Martin to hand with any receiver. His Combine performance backed up the athleticism you see on tape.
He was third among safeties with a forty-yard dash time of 4.46 seconds, had the FASTEST 10-yard split at 1.47, the HIGHEST vertical jump at 44 inches and the LONGEST broad jump at 11-feet-1.
Needless to say, this kid is absolutely electric. Martin was my favorite fit for the Browns before the Combine, just based on the tape. Now, seeing what he was able to do in Indy, his stock will surely be on the rise heading towards draft day.
Even after steadily climbing up draft boards since about mid-January, Martin is still projected at 103rd overall as a third-round prospect, according to NFL Mock Draft Database. If the Browns are able to grab a wide receiver or defensive lineman (interior or edge) in the second round, then Martin in the third or even the fourth round (Cleveland holds picks 98, 111, and 126) I would be overjoyed, as I truly think that Martin has what it takes to be an immediate impact player in the NFL, hopefully in Cleveland.
Honorable Mentions
Jammie Robinson, Florida State
Another veteran safety who aggressively flies downhill and around the field making plays. He is slightly undersized and did not test well at the Combine, leaving him just on the outside of the list.
Daniel Scott, California
Daniel Scott is a true free safety, who can absolutely FLY, running a 4.45 forty-yard dash. He has great size, athleticism and experience, making him a great possible flier late in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jordan Battle may not be the best fit for the Cleveland Browns right now, as he would likely play a similar role to Grant Delpit in the NFL, and will likely come off the board in the second round. But man, is he a very physical player that imposes his will across the middle and in the run game, with some good instincts in coverage as well.