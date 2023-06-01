Cleveland Browns: 53-man roster prediction post OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Linebacker (6):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Anthony Walker
Sione Takitaki
Jordan Kunaszyk
Jacob Phillips
Matthew Adams
It was a bit of a surprise that Cleveland didn't add more depth at linebacker this offseason. Clearly, they believe in the talent they have, which is hard to argue.
Anthony Walker has been a vocal leader off the field and has done well on it as well. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been everything they expected as a second-round pick and Sione Takitaki really came on strong last season. The problem is, all three of them were on the IR by the time the season ended.
Also on the IR was Jacob Phillips, who has been struggling mightily with health throughout his career. By bringing back this same corps, they're banking on the durability turning a corner and that could be risky.
The good news is, they do have a couple of options deep on the depth chart. Jordan Kunaszyk played well in 2022 and his energy is already catching the eye of Jim Schwartz. He's also a strong player on special teams.
That's the case for Matthew Adams as well, who was the lone free-agency addition this year. Adams had 26 tackles for the Bears in 2022 and spent the previous four seasons in Indianapolis where he worked with Bubba Ventrone, Cleveland's new special teams coordinator.