Cleveland Browns: 53-man roster prediction post OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Cornerback (5):
Denzel Ward
Greg Newsome
Martin Emerson
A.J. Green
Cameron Mitchell
The Browns have three cornerbacks who are very good in man coverage, which is why it was so frustrating to see them play so much zone in 2022. With Jim Schwartz, they're expected to return to their strengths
Schwartz has also apparently gotten Greg Newsome to enjoy moving around on defense. The former first-round pick wasn't a fan of playing in the slot for Joe Woods, saying it was more of a "linebacker" role. If that holds true, it would be huge considering how good Martin Emerson and Denzel Ward were on the boundaries in 2022.
Cleveland has solid depth with A.J. Green and rookie Cameron Mitchell could prove to be another decent option.
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Rodney McLeod
Grant Delpit
D'Anthony Bell
Ronnie Hickman
Free agent additions Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod are the main reasons the Browns will be able to play Ward, Newsome, and Emerson in man coverage this year. Both are exceptional in coverage with PFF ranking McLeod second in the NFL in coverage and Thornhill 12th at the position.
McLeod also has experience working with Jim Schwartz and is expected to move all over the secondary. They'll both likely be ahead of Grant Delpit who enters a critical fourth season in the NFL.
The safety position is rounded out with D'Anthony Bell and undrafted free agent Ronnie Hickman. They both will likely see more time on special teams than base defense but have plenty of potential.