Cleveland Browns 53-man roster: Will they/Won't they make it?
By Mac Blank
Dorian Thompson Robinson, QB - Will Make It
Unless he is traded, and teams will make offers, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a lock for the Browns' roster. He has outplayed Tyler Huntley in this preseason: throwing for more yards, getting the ball out quicker on average, escaping more sacks, and completing twice as many passes of 10 yards or more. He won as a starter last year and has developed greatly since being selected out of UCLA.
The one knock on his game has been pushing the ball downfield. DTR always had great ball placement but on throws of 20 yards or more, he struggled to put air under the ball. To the shock of some fans though he wound up and delivered a ball 46 yards downfield to rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash.
This is even more surprising considering DTR is coming back from a tough hip injury sustained late in the season last year. Some questioned if he would even be physically ready for the season, so it was great to see him improve his throwing power over the offseason.
Reports came out last week the Browns were fielding phone calls and exploring trades for DTR as interest in him is growing around the league. Now while it would be great to get compensation in return for a 3rd string Quarterback, it's also important to point out the Browns started five different QBs last season so it might not be worth it to ship off a solid emergency QB, just for a draft pick next year.