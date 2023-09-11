AFC North power rankings after Week 1
Are the Browns really the best team in the AFC North right now?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens had a relatively simple Week 1 matchup that didn't start out so simple. The Houston Texans were featuring their rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud, in his first NFL start. That would prove to be a big reason why the Ravens ultimately didn't have a problem coming away with a victory.
But, Baltimore didn't make it easy on themselves. It was a sloppy game for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw an interception, fumbled twice (lost one) and ended with 169 passing yards, one touchdown and threw it just 22 times.
It was a weird game for a Baltimore offense that we heard a ton of hype around all offseason. The Todd Monken scheme was going to allow Jackson to throw the ball a lot more, but on only 22 attempts from Jackson in Week 1, some Ravens fans might be wondering what's going on.
Baltimore ran the ball 32 times, but no individual received more than eight carries, either. It was a group effort that saw no one really get a rhythm going. Despite a 25-9 win, the Ravens shouldn't feel too confident going forward. They need to see a whole lot more consistency from Jackson, and hopefully more passing attempts if this offense is going to get off the ground at all.
Baltimore is 1-0, but that victory didn't look pretty. Next week, the Ravens take on an angry Joe Burrow and 0-1 Cincinnati Bengals team.