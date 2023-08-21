AFC North Power Rankings after preseason Week 2
By Ryan Heckman
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
So long as Mike Tomlin is coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers, this team should always have a fighting chance at making the postseason and winning a division title. But, during Tomlin's tenure, this current group looks like one of the lesser-talented groups overall, and much of it has to do with the quarterback position and offensive line performance over the past couple of years.
There are still a lot of questions when it comes to Kenny Pickett. To sum it all up, people are still wondering whether or not he can be that franchise quarterback type. Pickett won't have many excuses this year after the Steelers went out and addressed the offensive line in a big way, signing free agent guard Isaac Seumalo and drafting Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
Pickett has weapons, and there's no question about it. Between George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson, Pat Freiermuth and rookie Darnell Washington, he'll have plenty to throw the ball to. Can the offensive line pick it up in the run game, though?
Defensively, so long as T.J. Watt is healthy and on the field, this team has a chance to be great on that side of the ball. Last year, they quietly finished as the league's no. 11 scoring defense, even though it might not have felt that way. Again, if Pickett steps up, the Steelers could jump right back into competing for a division crown.