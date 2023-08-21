AFC North Power Rankings after preseason Week 2
By Ryan Heckman
2. Baltimore Ravens
Let's just put this out there: if all goes perfectly right for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, they could be Super Bowl champions. But, that is a lot which has to go right. First and foremost, the health of Lamar Jackson has to stay completely pristine. Jackson has to be out there, and healthy, for the entirety of the season.
From there, the Ravens also need Odell Beckham Jr. to stay healthy for the entirety of the season. Those two things, alone, are huge question marks. But, if they happen to come to fruition, then this Ravens offense could be the best we've seen in a few years.
New offensive coordinator Todd Monken wants to open things up more, and Jackson is up for the challenge. He has weapons like Beckham, rookie Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, among others. Jackson is set up for his best season yet, should health go his way, along with his teammates.
Defensively, the Ravens will always be a threat. Of course, injuries can derail that, as they've started to within the secondary. But, in terms of a defensive front, Baltimore is going to have a strong group. This team very well could and should challenge for the division crown when it's all said and done.