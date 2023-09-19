AFC North Power Rankings after Week 2
How bad did the Browns' Week 2 prime time loss hurt them?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
The Steelers are no. 2 in our power rankings strictly by virtue of beating the Browns on Monday night. After Week 1, Cleveland looked like the best team in the division. But, Pittsburgh bounced back after an atrocious opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers and gutted out this victory in prime time.
Had one or two plays gone a different way, we could be looking at the Steelers checking in at no. 4 on this list, though. As we've said, Cleveland lost three fumbles and fell victim to a Watson interception, giving the Steelers' defense four takeaways on the night. Pittsburgh's defensive front was all over Watson, too, sacking him six times and hitting him 11 times in total.
Offensively, it wasn't pretty. Kenny Pickett wasn't brilliant by any means, finishing just 15-of-30 for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But, wide receiver George Pickens was a big reason why the Steelers were able to score points in this one. The second-year pro finished with four catches for 127 yards and a score, including a long 71-yard touchdown that was all him.
Next week, the Steelers get Las Vegas in prime time, where they hope to ride the momentum of this win to a 2-1 record on the year.