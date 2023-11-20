Cleveland Browns stay atop AFC North power rankings heading into Week 12
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are separating themselves from the pack in the AFC North
No. 2: Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
Technically the Ravens remain in first place of the AFC North currently, and had they beat the Browns in Week 10, they would be sitting at No. 1 in these power rankings. However, Week 10 is not far enough in the rearview mirror for it not to be a deciding factor when the records are as close as they are. But Baltimore remains one of the best teams not only in the AFC North but the league as a whole.
The Ravens are perhaps the most complete team in the AFC North. The fact that they still have their franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson gives them an advantage that no one else inside the division currently enjoys. Add that advantage to the fact that they have one of the best defenses in the league and it puts them in pretty rarified air.
Sitting at an impressive 8-3, the Ravens are within striking distance of the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoff picture. However, Baltimore is facing a tough schedule to finish out their season, with all four of their final games coming against teams that are currently occupying playoff spots. It's easy to envision the Ravens dropping a couple of games down the stretch but given the fact that they have won eight games already, you can expect Baltimore to still be around come mid-January.