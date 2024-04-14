Biggest free-agency mistakes Browns made and how to fix them in the NFL Draft
By Ryan Heckman
Did the Browns miss an opportunity not signing Jack Conklin insurance?
Cleveland has three offensive tackles who could be worthy of starting on the current roster. However, two of them are not going to be under contract after the coming season, and there's no guarantee that either of them play well (or at all).
Jedrick Wills has yet to really come into his own and establish himself as a staple up front. Jack Conklin, meanwhile, has some serious injury concerns. Conklin's contract has been a topic of discussion this offseason, but as of now, he remains with the team. Dawand Jones, meanwhile, can be a long-term answer.
Back to Conklin, though. There are very little guarantees with his health going forward. After seeing what he's endured, the Browns should be highly concerned with his ability to hold up and ultimately get healthy. Cleveland could have gone after one of several offensive tackles during free agency, but decided not to. They also opted to keep Conklin on the team.
It's time to start thinking long and hard about another starting tackle, and for the long haul. It'll be hard to find a sure thing in the second or third round, but the Browns could look at guys like Jordan Morgan or Kingsley Suamataia in Round 2. If they went after a third round prospect, I like Notre Dame's Blake Fisher.