5 early dream scenarios for the Browns and their AFC North foes in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' contract situations become an issue
Right now, it's still early enough not to worry much if you're a Bengals fan. But, the closer we get to the regular season, the more this topic could become hotter. Justin Jefferson got his new deal, so now it's time for Ja'Marr Chase to get his.
Oh and by the way, Tee Higgins could be traded or decide to hold out if Cincy doesn't give him a new contract. To say these two are an integral part of the offense is an understatement, and if the Bengals are not at full strength, that likely won't end well for Burrow and the boys.
Jerry Jeudy breaks out
Three years and $52.5 million isn't going to break the bank like many of the other recent wide receiver deals, but it's a decent chunk of change to pay for a guy who has yet to go over the 1,000-yard mark in four seasons.
The former first rounder comes to Cleveland with some doubts surrounding him, but if Jerry Jeudy busts loose opposite Amari Cooper, the Browns look like geniuses. The perfect scenario for Jeudy, in 2024, would be to end the season as one of two 1,000-yard wide receivers on this team. Let's say Jeudy goes for 73 receptions, 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns while Cooper hits 81 receptions for 1,334 yards and nine scores. Browns fans couldn't ask for much more than that.