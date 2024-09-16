Cleveland Browns embrace winning ugly mentality
By Britt Gerken
Many fans and national media members didn't know what to expect from the Cleveland Browns this year. Deshaun Watson had the offense clicking on all cylinders in the final game he played last season against the Baltimore Ravens, but with the injury people didn't know how he was going to recover and respond this year.
After the first week blowout, expectations were definitely shifted. The general thought process was that Watson just had to focus on making the expected plays and not hurt the team. This week Watson was able make enough plays and was able to show off some of his elite skills.
After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski had a lot to say about the Browns victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. One particular quote stood out.
"We have a mindset that we're just going to try and do our part, do our job, and try to get a win. Like you mentioned, it wasn't pretty. "- Kevin Stefanski
The players seem bought into this mindset. One instance was when punter Corey Bojorquez had a perfect punt that forced the Jaguars to start at their own 2 yard line. This was then followed up by Alex Wright and the defense getting a safety.
The team easily could've folded from the adversity of all of the penalties that forced the Browns to punt. Instead they rallied around doing their jobs and winning even if it's not in a pretty way. This team is ready to battle and will do anything they can to win, even if it means winning in unconventional ways.
More Browns News