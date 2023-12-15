3 free agents Browns should let walk in 2024
The Browns need to wave goodbye to these guys come the spring.
By Ryan Heckman
Somehow, these Cleveland Browns are 8-5 and still well within the AFC playoff picture. The question is, how far can they go with Joe Flacco at the helm, now?
This season has been a ride, that's for sure. And, though it isn't yet over, we can't help but start looking ahead just a bit, with four weeks to go in the regular season.
Come the new league year in March, Cleveland will have some decisions to make on impening free agents. As of right now, there are three names the Browns should not bring back for Week 1 in 2024.
1. Marquise Goodwin, WR
The Browns desperately need to find themselves some reliability at the wide receiver position beyond the work of Amari Cooper. When they traded for Elijah Moore, Cleveland thought they had found what they were looking for.
And while Moore has had some bright moments, his inconsistencies still remain.
Marquise Goodwin is also an inconsistent presence who rarely gets utilized, has been oft-injured throughout his career and looks as though his career is finally on the downward trajectory for good. The 33-year-old speedster has only played on 14 percent of snaps in nine games this year.
Cleveland may want to completely revamp this room come next year from the no. 4 spot on down, and that means Goodwin is a goner.