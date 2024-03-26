Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski weighs in on the Jameis Winston and Joe Flacco decision
Stefanski spoke about the surprising QB2 decision at the recent NFL owners' meetings
Cleveland Browns fans were shocked that the team chose not to re-sign NFL Comeback Player of the Year, 39-year-old Joe Flacco, who provided a lot of spectacular moments for the team during a 2023 NFL season when the Browns were riddled with quarterback injuries.
Flacco famously came off his couch to join the Browns and was instrumental in the team's success and entry into the playoffs. A disappointing and one-sided 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans ensued, but arguably the good outweighed the bad with Flacco who recently expressed his surprise at not being back with the Browns in 2024.
With Deshaun Watson presumably healthy in 2024, Flacco seemed like a logical backup who already knew the offense and could be inserted as needed. The Browns went in the opposite direction signing free agent Jameis Winston to a one-year deal for approximately the same amount of money Flacco ultimately received from the Indianapolis Colts. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the decision of Winston over Flacco at the recent NFL owners' meetings.
Kevin Stefanski praised both players but shared what spurred the decision
Stefanski explained that each year the entire roster needs to be reviewed, and with the 2024 Browns roster, Winston was perceived as the better fit. He described Winston as a "talented, talented football player."
With the Browns making significant coaching staff changes (most notably Ken Dorsey replaces Alex van Pelt as the offensive coordinator) and roster changes at running back, tight end, and wide receiver before the 2024 season, it is clear that the Browns feel that Winston is the better candidate to run the offense if necessary.
Of course, everyone hopes that Winston is not called to duty and that Deshaun Watson is healthy from Week 1 forward, but if the 2023 NFL season taught fans anything, it is that the QB2 is vital for all NFL teams.