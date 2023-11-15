3 free agent QBs the Browns should avoid in wake of Deshaun Watson news
The $230 million man is now out for the season.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Joe Flacco
You might have thought this guy had retired, but the former Super Bowl champion has not done so just yet. The 38-year-old veteran quarterback is still waiting for a phone call, believe it or not. A couple of months ago, Flacco told ESPN that he wasn't going to call it quits just yet.
“Listen, I can still play. That’s me talking, obviously. I’m hoping that there’s the silver lining that I’m not anywhere right now and that I can be available to anybody. I’m not saying it’s going to be the truth, but if I was tied up with somebody as a backup and just didn’t play at all when all of a sudden three guys go down, well, I’d probably be in the back of my head be thinking, ‘Oh, man, would I have had an opportunity to go there?’”
Flacco last played for the New York Jets in 2022, when he started just four games and went 1-3. He finished that short season with the second-lowest quarterback rating of his career, too, at 75.2.
It would be an intriguing storyline for Flacco to come back to his old AFC North stomping grounds and potentially face the Ravens, along with a couple of other familiar division foes in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. And, Flacco does have a ton of playoff experience under his belt. But, he is washed. His last few games in the NFL proved just that. The Browns should avoid him.