Bengals coach's latest comments on Tee Higgins should have Browns fans laughing
Someone should tell him.
By Ryan Heckman
Whenever there is a chance for Cleveland Browns fans to point the finger at a division rival, they have to take the opportunity that's in front of them.
After all, Browns fans don't get nice things. So, the next best thing, sometimes, is laughing at the expense of a rival. It's a tale as old as time. If you can't have nice things, you cheer against your rivals having nice things as well.
This offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals have themselves a situation with star wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bengals opted to use the franchise tag on Higgins, which the wideout wasn't exactly thrilled about.
Some thought the Bengals may have tagged Higgins with the intent to trade him, but that's not what the Bengals are telling us publicly, at least. Head coach Zac Taylor recently went on the record saying how thrilled he is to watch Higgins play in Cincy this year.
“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us,” Taylor said.
Um ... Does anybody want to tell him?
Is Zac Taylor ignoring the fact that Tee Higgins wants out of Cincinnati?
“We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years, I expect this year to be no different," the head coach went on to say.
Remember, Higgins did, in fact, request a trade.
Sometimes, a player requests a trade out of spite. They want a new contract. Whether or not that contract is with their current team doesn't always matter. Higgins just wants long-term security, and the Bengals are not giving him that, just yet.
Cincinnati also has to worry about paying Ja'Marr Chase, and that contract is likely going to set a record along with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The two of them are in line to receive very similar deals that should break the bank.
Many wonder how the Bengals could afford to pay both Chase and Higgins, and whether trading the latter is truly in their best interest.
Whatever winds up happening, the fact of the matter is, Cincy is in a tough spot. And, for Browns fans, that happens to provide entertainment. That's just how it works.