3 Cleveland Browns offseason decisions that could age poorly
Could any of these decisions, or lack thereof, have an impact in 2024?
By Ryan Heckman
Trading for, and then extending, Jerry Jeudy might not pan out
On the surface, the trade for Jerry Jeudy looked pretty good. After all, the Browns only gave up a fifth and sixth rounder in order to acquire a former first-round pick who is still only 24 years old (will be 25 later this month).
But, then the Browns did a Browns thing and immediately gave Jeudy an extension over three years, worth up to $58 million. On one hand, it's understandable to want one of the team's top wideout locked down for the foreseeable future. But, if that was the case, then why not extend Amari Cooper, who is entering the final year of his contract?
Jeudy has yet to even post a 1,000-yard season in four years as a pro. He has had some questionable character issues that include an off-field spat with former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. Jeudy was also arrested back in 2022 but released right away without probable cause of a threat to the alleged victim.
Jeudy might still be a very talented wide receiver with some upside. But, if he never becomes more than he is right now, then the Browns lose out altogether. They lose out on a pair of draft picks, along with financial loss.