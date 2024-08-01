Cleveland Browns: Pay Homage to Swagger Jr. with this new shirt
Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger Jr. - better known as "SJ" tragically passed away earlier this month. The beautiful bullmastiff had been dealing with cancer for the last year or so.
SJ was beloved in Cleveland, because obviously he was a very good boy. I mean just look at him.
SJ would run out to the field before the game with a large bone chain and then make the rounds getting plenty of attention from Cleveland fans.
There are currently new puppies in the fold for the Browns, but that doesn't mean fans will be forgetting about SJ anytime soon.
Which brings us to our friends at Homage. An Ohio-based company, Homage knows a thing or two about the passion of Cleveland fans. And they cooked up a special design with the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (CCAS).
A portion of all proceeds from the design will benefit the CCAS.
Check it out below.
Cleveland Browns All Dawgs Go To Heaven
From Homage: Even if you’re bad to the bone, in Cleveland, all dawgs go to heaven. August is National Dog Month and we're paying HOMAGE to the beloved Cleveland Browns mascot, SJ, who passed away in early July. Rep your Browns and your certified Dawg Pound membership with this super-soft tee, and pay homage to a very good boy.
A portion of proceeds from the sales of our All Dawgs Go To Heaven collection will benefit Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.
Don't wait. Order your shirt at Homage today.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.