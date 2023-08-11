4 players Browns need to make room for on depth chart
- An undrafted pass rusher
- A potential gem at running back
- Speed, speed, speed
- An obvious move coming at QB
By Ryan Heckman
3. Jaelon Darden is doing his best to stay afloat on the Browns' depth chart
After being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Jaelon Darden has yet to make his mark on offense. In his first two seasons, Darden was used mostly as a return man, fielding 52 punts and 21 kickoffs for the Bucs.
Now in Cleveland, Darden probably won't wind up returning kicks or punts as long as Jakeem Grant is there. But, he remains a steady option if needed. Where fans might want to see more of him, though, is at wide receiver. On the Browns' first unofficial depth chart, Darden slots in right behind Amari Cooper as a backup.
Darden came out of North Texas possessing incredible deep speed and acceleration. He's a player that, with the ball in his hands, can do some special things. If the Browns can continue to try and integrate him into the offense and give him more opportunities to shine, they could end up figuring out they have a pretty valuable weapon at their disposal.
After all, in his final season at North Texas, Darden scored a whopping 19 touchdowns. Find ways to get the ball in his hand, and ultimately make sure he makes this roster.