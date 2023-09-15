4 reasons Browns will earn another statement win in Week 2
The Browns will cruise to a record of 2-0 in prime time
By Ryan Heckman
3. Kenny Pickett still isn't ready
Throughout the offseason and during preseason play, we heard all of the hype surrounding Kenny Pickett. Going into his second season, Pickett looked stronger during the offseason program. He was throwing the ball with much more zip.
In preseason, Pickett looked like a different quarterback. He led many to believe the Steelers offense could take a huge step forward under his leadership in 2023. But, Week 1 proved otherwise. He made several questionable decisions, a few inaccurate throws and ended the day with a pair of interceptions.
Pickett also held the ball far too long on multiple occasions, which is a "no-no" against the likes of T.J. Watt. Again, he'll have Garrett and Smith to contend with on Monday night, and if he holds the ball too long against that duo, Pickett will be in serious trouble.
The Steelers will also now be without wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a few games, leaving them with a hole needing to be filled. Pittsburgh's offense showed nothing of merit in Week 1, and this Browns defense isn't going to make it any easier.
In other news, the preseason still means absolutely nothing.