Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot nominated for prestigious Bill Nunn Jr. award
Mary Kay Cabot's name is synonymous with Cleveland Browns football. She has covered the Browns with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer for over 30 years. MKC, as she is sometimes called, has built a reputation for solid reporting by sharing the facts. She is often the first to accurately break Cleveland Browns-related news because of her integrity, sources, and tireless work ethic.
This is the third consecutive year Cabot is up for the Bill Nunn Jr. Award bestowed to a reporter by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for "a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage."
As a Browns beat reporter, MKC has had unprecedented access to the most unique stories including the Bill Belichick era, the Browns leaving Cleveland to become the Baltimore Ravens, and the 'Factory of Sadness' years that fans endured with losing seasons.
Cabot is sometimes critiqued but rarely challenged on her facts
MKC was among the first to report on the saga associated with the Deshaun Watson trade on March 18, 2022. She also was the person that Jadeveon Clowney confided in during a locker room off-the-record story about his discontent with the 2022 Browns and his role on a team's defense that he felt favored Myles Garrett. Before this, she was among the first to report on the saga of Odell Beckham Jr.'s prolonged and public breakup with the Browns in 2021.
She has had more than her share of tough news stories to report over the years and has done it with class and dignity. MKC has withstood the criticism of fans who do not always believe she is reporting the truth. She is undeterred by this and continues to perform her job at a high level day after day.
Cabot strives to become the second woman to win the award. Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams won it in 2018.
The winner will be announced at the end of May with the formal awards ceremony during Enshrinement Week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. All Nunn award winners are commemorated with a plaque inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum. Good Luck Mary Kay Cabot!