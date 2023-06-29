Cleveland Browns: Road map to a division crown
The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of changes but will it be enough to take them to a division crown?
By Josh Brown
Deshaun Watson must take the Browns offense to another level
Everybody under the sun has written that Deshaun Watson needs to get back to his 2020 form. Then we get the, 'but the Texans went 4-12' that season, so is he really that good?
Before that phenomenal season, the Texans went a combined 21-10, with Watson dropping 52 touchdowns passing, 12 touchdowns on the ground, and only 21 interceptions. Oh, if you want yards passing, he threw for 8,017 yards, an average of over 4,000 yards a season.
While the focus falls on 2020, Watson was a great quarterback for three straight years before all the off-field stuff started. The Browns will need him to return to form and take a talented offense to another level.
Last season, Cleveland's offense finished the year as the 16th-best scoring offense at 21.2 points per game. Under Jacoby Brissett, the offense averaged 23.9 points per game. Under Watson, it was just 16.3. The top five offenses in the NFL averaged 27.88 points per game.
The Bengals finished seventh at 25.7 a game. The offense will need to get to at least the Bengal's level if the Browns are to be one of the best teams in the league. That means putting the ball in the air and getting explosive plays that keep defenses on their heels and open the door for Nick Chubb to do his thing.
One advantage for Watson should be Nick Chubb. He has never had a back of this caliber at any point in his career. With Chubb and Watson in the backfield, there is a threat for either to take it all the way on a run, making play-action and bootlegs much more effective for Watson.
That threat on top of a great line, deep receiver group, and David Njoku leading a talented tight end room puts Watson in charge of one the most talent-laden offenses he has ever been in.
No more rust excuses can be made for Watson. He must shine as bright as before on the field for the Browns to have a chance of stealing this division away.