3 veterans who won't make Browns roster Week 1
Which players won't be so lucky to have much of a shot at making the Browns roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Sam Kamara, DE
For a while now, it seems like we've been hearing about how dangerous this Browns defense could be. Yet, the expectations haven't been met. Behind the ferocity of Myles Garrett, you would think Cleveland could do just a little bit more defensively, but they've failed to do so.
Now, Garrett has Za'Darius Smith joining him along the starting defensive line. In his last three seasons which he's played 16 games (all but 2021), Smith has totaled double-digit sacks. Pair that with Garrett, and this Browns defense should look much scarier.
Behind those two, at defensive end, the Browns have Alex Wright and Ogbo Okoronkwo. Wright appeared in all 17 games a year ago as a rotational rusher and his brightest area was defending five passes in 2022. Okoronkwo, meanwhile, totaled 5.0 sacks in Houston a year ago.
Then, there's fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire out of Missouri. Between the five of them, Cleveland has a strong group. Behind McGuire, there's veterans Isaiah Thomas and Sam Kamara, along with some undrafted rookies. An undrafted free agent in 2021, Kamara has stuck around as mostly a practice squad guy, and that' where he'll stay in Cleveland, if he's lucky.