Cleveland Browns stock report after first week of training camp
By Mac Blank
Stock up: TE David Njoku
When talking about the Browns' surge last season, it's hard not to mention tight end David Njoku — who was the main catalyst on offense.
He led his position in yards after catch and fans finally saw him reach the level of play we would expect from an athletic freak playing tight end. The only issue is, his explosion in production came when Deshaun Watson wasn't on the field.
Even back the year prior, the stats showed Njoku had higher receiving totals with backup QB Jacoby Brissett compared to when Watson stepped in later in the season. Even more important to note 15 times in his career Njoku has eclipsed over 59 receiving yards in a game, none of which came with Watson at QB.
The good news is the two are aware that the chemistry needs to be strengthened. Back in March when Watson was cleared to throw again after his shoulder surgery, it was David Njoku who flew out to Los Angeles to meet with QB1 and his personal quarterback coach. In the early days of camp here you can see it has helped.
On Monday Watson was able to find Njoku in the endzone on a no-look pass while being guarded by safety Grant Delpit. Their timing with each other will be critical this season as Njoku's production is vital to the success of the Browns' passing offense.
In addition to their work together, Njoku has been seen taking tips from Mike Vrabel on blocking. After struggling as a blocker early in his career, Njoku turned into one of the top blocking tight ends in the game and is still aiming to improve.