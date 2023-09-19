Cleveland Browns studs and duds: Deshaun Watson fumbles away the win in Week 2
• Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit were lights out
• This 'elite' OL is anything but elite
• Deshaun Watson cost the Browns the game
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Amari Cooper, WR
For much of the week, it seemed as though Amari Cooper wasn't going to be able to suit up. A groin injury suffered in practice had him questionable and while he traveled with the team, he was still in pain throughout the day on Monday and was considered a game-time decision.
Right before the start of the game, it was announced he would be active — and he wasn't just out there as a decoy.
Cooper was a huge factor in this game, especially when it came to third-down receptions. His first catch of the game was on third-and-one as he hauled in a five-yarder to keep their second drive alive — and helped them score on a 43-yard field goal.
His next catch was on third-and-four as he hauled in a 17-yarder. That drive ended in a fumble by Deshaun Watson on fourth down, but Cooper had done his part.
He helped the offense again in the fourth quarter when he had an 18-yard gain on third-and-six from their own five. He then quickly had a 23-yard gain on second-and-10 but a fumble from David Njoku ended this drive as well.
In all, Cooper had seven receptions for 90 yards in a gritty performance. He and the rest of the wideouts had to be frustrated after getting open often but not getting nearly enough accurate