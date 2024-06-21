Cleveland Browns top 3 priorities ahead of 2024 training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Voluntary workouts and the mandatory minicamp are all behind us as we now wait for the Cleveland Browns to kick off training camp. Players will begin reporting to The Greenbrier in West Virginia on the 22nd of July with the first practice on the 24th.
There will be no shortage of priorities for the coaching staff as they look to get the team used to a new offensive coordinator as well as several other position coaches. They also have to get their roster in order and decide the best 53 players for the start of the season.
While we won't cover everything they need to do here, we can identify the three main areas the Browns need to focus on during camp.
3. Find out the best rotation on the EDGE
There's no debate when it comes to the starters on the edge for Cleveland. Myles Garrett is the franchise-sack leader and is fresh off his first-ever NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Across from him is Za'Darius Smith, who was re-signed in the offseason.
As good as these two veterans are, the Browns have two younger pass-rushers who proved they need to be on the field in 2023. Alex Wright, a third-round pick in 2022 blossomed in year two. Wright, who stands in at an imposing 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, recorded 25 tackles and five sacks in 16 games. He came on strong with four of those sacks coming in consecutive weeks from Week 15 through Week 17.
Wright wasn't the only rotational pass rusher to stand out. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was signed to a three-year deal in the offseason and had 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He missed three games due to injury but returned for the finale and their playoff loss to Houston — his former team.
Okoronkwo is fully healthy now and has his sights set on double-digit sacks in 2024. That might be too lofty a goal for someone who will have to fight for snaps but the Browns have to figure out how to give him and Wright the opportunities they deserve while not limiting Garrett or Smith.
This is an excellent problem to have and it's hard to see Jim Schwartz struggling to get it figured out.