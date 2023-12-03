Cleveland Browns vs. Rams odds and prediction for Week 13
In Week 13, the Cleveland Browns look for win No. 8 with a trip to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams
By Randy Gurzi
Joe Flacco will start on Sunday for the Cleveland Browns. That feels like a sentence that never would have been typed, but here we are. The 15-year veteran spent 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and has made a career out of beating the Browns.
Now, he will try his hand at keeping their playoff hopes alive. That begins in Week 13 when he leads them into SoFi Stadium where they will take on the Los Angeles Rams. A Super Bowl winner just a couple of years ago, L.A. has been struggling ever since and enters this one with a record of 5-6.
Cleveland, on the other hand, is 7-4 and in sixth place in the AFC. This isn't a "must-win" by any means for the Browns but that doesn't mean it wouldn't be a huge victory for them. Not only would it put them one win away from their second winning campaign in the Kevin Stefanski era but it would give them an even better shot at making it into the postseason. Let's quickly check out what the odds are for them this weekend while also serving up a final score prediction.
Cleveland Browns vs. Rams odds Week 13
As of early Sunday morning, the Rams are still the favorites with the home team sitting at -3.5. Their moneyline is -194 while Cleveland is at +162. The over/under is 39.5 which will be worth keeping an eye on. Los Angeles has been inconsistent this season but they can drop points in a hurry if they get hot.
Cleveland Browns vs. Rams prediction Week 13
Los Angeles won big last week with Matthew Stafford throwing four touchdowns. However, that was against the 2-10 Arizona Cardinals, so this should be taken with a grain of salt. It should be a reminder that Stafford can be tough to deal with when he gets hot but Jim Schwartz was his first head coach in the NFL and didn't need that reminder.
He's also not a mobile quarterback which plays into the hands of this Cleveland defense. Expect a big day from Ogbo Okoronkwo as he gets at least one sack on his former team while they focus their attention on Myles Garrett. Throw in a deep shot or two from Joe Flacco and Cleveland improves in 8-4 with a close win.
Final Score Prediction: Cleveland 26, Rams 24