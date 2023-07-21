3 ways the Browns get back to the playoffs in 2023
- No more running
- A problem solved up front
- Can the quarterback position finally be a strength?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Deshaun Watson has to be Deshaun Watson again
There is no beating around the bush when it comes to the topic of quarterback. The position is one that Browns fans have long grown tired of waiting on. It doesn't matter who the starter has been over the years, Cleveland simply cannot get it right. They cannot get consistency and longevity.
Now having maybe the most talented quarterback in the history of the organization, one would think that the Browns are in great shape. Yet, Deshaun Watson obviously came with a lot of baggage. After coming back from his suspension last year, Watson was visibly rusty and did not look anywhere near the same guy we saw in Houston.
His last full season with the Texans, Watson led the league with 4,823 passing yards. He also tossed 33 touchdowns that year, while rushing for 444 more yards and three scores on the ground.
If the Browns are to get back to the playoffs, they are going to need that Watson to return. They cannot afford to see the guy they saw last season. Sure, much of it is likely mental for the young quarterback, after everything he's been through with his legal situation.
But, at the end of the day, Watson came to the Browns on a rich, fully-guaranteed contract and is expected to play at a high level. If he cannot do so, then the Browns don't stand a chance going to the postseason this year.