Commanders vs. Browns prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 1 (Back Cleveland with Watson starting)
Deshaun Watson should lead the Browns to preseason win on Friday.
The Cleveland Browns are one of two NFL teams who already have a preseason game under their belt, beating the New York Jets by a final score of 21-26 in the Hall of Fame Game.
They're now set to take on the Washington Commanders on Friday night and we'll officially get our first look at Deshaun Watson this preseason, as he's slated to get the start.
So, how should we handle betting on this game? Well, let's dive into it.
Commanders vs. Browns odds, spread, and total
Commanders vs. Browns prediction and pick
You have to think the Browns are going to have an advantage with them already have a game under their belt. Now, with their starters, including Deshaun Watson, they should be ready to go. Watson didn't get any preseason action in last year and in the six regular season games he competed in, things didn't go well.
Watson will want to get rolling in the preseason to bring some level of momentum into the regular season to get things started off on the right foot.
Meanwhile, there already seems to be some level of controversy going on in the Commanders camp with head coach Ron Rivera publicly stating that players have complained about offensive coordinator, Eric Bienemy's, coaching style. That can't bode well for their first preseason game.
It's also worth noting that Kevin Stefanski has a solid 5-2 record in the preseason since taking over as head coach of the Browns, including going 3-0 in 2021. Meanwhile, Rivera has a completely even 21-21 record.
I'll back the Browns to win and cover the spread on Friday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.