Could the San Francisco 49ers big win help Browns?
The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a huge win on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. Could a letdown be on the way? If so, that would be great for the Cleveland Browns.
By Josh Brown
The San Francisco 49ers laid a smackdown on the Cowboys Sunday night to improve to 5-0, joining the Philidelphia Eagles as the only unbeaten teams left. The 49ers have now won 15 straight regular-season games and looked like the best team in the NFL all season.
Any doubters left will have a hard time arguing that point. The Cowboys came into Sunday night at 3-1 with a defense that had been playing some of the best football in the NFL and Brock Purdy dropped four touchdowns, making it look easy. So, looking ahead to next week, how do the Cleveland Browns handle this behemoth?
At this point, the Browns have had plenty of time to prepare for this offense. The strength of this Browns team is the stellar defense they have played for most of the year. That was also the Cowboy's strength.
Right now, some of the hope Cleveland has is that the Niners could have a bit of a letdown after a huge win. With it being a primetime game, the team was amped up to prove they are one of the best, if not the best, teams in the NFL, this could be that perfect storm to catch them sleeping a bit. It happens to nearly every team once a year.
The key will be jumping on them early if they do have a letdown and not to let up. This team can score in bunches with all that skill position talent and a quarterback that seems to be getting better and better each week.
Next Sunday is by far the toughest test for a Browns team that has been a rollercoaster ride so far. A win would not only help the fans lighten up but could be the boost of confidence this team needs going forward.
A healthy Deshuan Watson and the extra time to prepare should be an advantage, but it would not hurt if the 49ers celebrated this win just a little too much this next week and provided the opening for an upset.