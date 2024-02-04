David Njoku has no time for Cleveland slander from Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons took a dig at the Cleveland Browns but David Njoku wasn't having it
By Randy Gurzi
David Njoku is one of many Cleveland Browns players spending the weekend in Orlando for the NFL Pro Bowl games. He's participating in events such as the "best catch" challenge against Puka Nakua and was also part of the Madden 24 games where he was matched up against Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.
A frustrating first half of the game was in question as host Charissa Thompson was asking the two players for their feedback. Parsons tried to respond with a dig saying that Njoku proved "Cleveland is Cleveland." As expected, that drew the ire of Njoku.
The star tight end told Parsons his attempt at a dig made no sense. He said where they play doesn't matter, which it doesn't. He then added that "Dallas is Dallas," which also makes no sense. Which was precisely the point Njoku was trying to make.
Each of the players at the event is among the best at their position. As for Dallas and Cleveland, they really weren't much different this year. Sure, the Cowboys found a way to win their division with a record of 12-5 but they had just one more win than the Browns on the year. They were also both blown out in the first round of the playoffs.
The difference is that Cleveland was on the road against a divisional winner. Dallas, on the other hand, was at home against a 9-8 Wild Card Team as the No. 2 seed. They were also 8-0 at their home stadium before Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers lit them up.
Micah Parsons and David Njoku will meet on the field when Browns host Cowboys in 2024
The Browns have taken more than their share of jokes due to years of struggles but the arrow is pointing up. They'll have a chance to prove this to Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys when they host them in 2024. The quick drama between the two might not make much noise overall this weekend but it will be brought back up when these two meet on the field.
As for the last time these two teams faced off, the Browns proved to the Cowboys they weren't a joke any longer. Parsons might not have been there at the time but Cleveland dropped 49 points in a 49-38 win on Oct. 4, 2020.