DeAndre Hopkins hires agent with ties to Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
DeAndre Hopkins recently became a free agent and while he wasn't able to shop his services during the height of free agency, there's no shortage of suitors for him.
One of the most talented pass-catchers in the game, Hopkins still has superstar skills and even before his release, every move he made was being scrutinized. He was constantly being asked which quarterbacks he would prefer to play with as well as what his goals with a new franchise will be.
Now, he's made another move to discuss as he decided on Tuesday to hire a new agent. Hopkins is joining forces with Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports — and Crenshaw is based in Cleveland.
Not only is Hopkins now using a Cleveland-based agent, but Crenshaw also has a couple of Browns on his roster as well. According to Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire, he represents rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones and second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.
Cleveland Browns continue to be connected to DeAndre Hopkins
The fact that Hopkins hired an agent based in Cleveland isn't really enough to get fans excited on its own. However, the Browns were already being mentioned as a dark horse team to land the former Clemson Tiger, primarily due to the presence of Deshaun Watson.
Watson and Hopkins played together with the Houston Texans and the Cleveland quarterback has been adamant about wanting Hopkins to join him in Northeast Ohio. He also said the Browns check off the boxes for Hopkins.
In the end, it could come down to money and the Browns might not be able to afford Hopkins. But until he signs elsewhere, it remains a possibility.