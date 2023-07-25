Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski unified is a great sign for Browns
The Cleveland Browns are looking to make waves in 2023 and Deshaun Watson is the key to it all. He continues to show signs of his old self in minicamp and his first days in training camp.
By Josh Brown
The Cleveland Browns are looking for a new future, with Deshaun Watson leading them back to the playoffs and beyond. During minicamp, he showed the arm talent and accuracy that had the Browns working so hard to get him in the first place.
That has continued along with continuing to lead the team and create chemistry with all of his weapons. Kevin Stefanski has worked to make it "comfortable" for his quarterback, and we see it on the first day of camp.
The offense and Watson look as smooth as they have in any camp under Stefanski. On top of looking great, he is also preaching what the coach is that is crucial to leading a team. They are all talking about building the foundation.
As simple as this seems, it shows the quarterback and coach on the same page. Coaches and quarterbacks on the same page are what make special teams.
While it is only the first day of training camp, all of this shows signs this team is on track to be ready to prove they can rattle the AFC North cages and compete on the level of the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
These teams have dominated the division at different times since 1999. With a comfortable Watson at the helm, Nick Chubb smashing defenses in the mouth, and Myles Garrett leading the most talented defense Cleveland has had in years the time is now for the Browns.
Everyone is on the same page for the first time in years, that's what a professional winning organization looks like.