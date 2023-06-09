Will Deshaun Watson be the next QB to have his play elevated by Kevin Stefanski?
By Josh Brown
Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins came to the Vikings on the biggest fully guaranteed contract ever given in the NFL at the time (what...Deshaun Watson wasn't the first?). Cousins had been a good quarterback with Washington, but questions arose if Cousins could win big games.
Those same questions are asked to this day. Cousins had a solid first season in Minnesota under John DeFilippo, but head coach Mike Zimmer didn't like how the offense was run and decided to make a move.
Zimmer would fire DeFilippo after 13 games. Kevin Stefanski would step in as the interim coordinator. The Vikings would miss the playoffs that year and finished nineteenth in scoring offense.
Stefanski then had the interim label taken off and assumed the offensive coordinator position for the 2019 season. The Vikings also added Gary Kubiak as an offensive assistant to help guide Stefanski through his first season as a full-time coordinator.
The results were great as the Vikings' offense jumped from 19th in the NFL to eighth at 25.4 points a game. While Cousins did not have huge numbers statistically, he threw the least interceptions of his career and put up a 107.4 quarterback rating, also the highest of his career.
His QBR was the highest he would have as a Viking at 60.4. The Vikings lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs that season. The success Stefanski had in his first season as an offensive coordinator would lead to his becoming the next coach of the Cleveland Browns.