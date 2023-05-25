Elijah Moore dishes on Deshaun Watson during Browns OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
This is the second offseason that Deshaun Watson has been under center for the Cleveland Browns but it's his first without any off-field distractions. Following a 2022 campaign that saw him suspended for 11 games, Watson is able to just focus on football — and it appears he's enjoying that during OTAs.
One of his new teammates noticed as much as Elijah Moore was asked about playing alongside Watson and the former second-round pick said he can see how much Watson loves the game.
"He loves football. That was the first thing, off the rip, I was probably most excited to see up and close because I heard all the stories growing up, watching him in college, seeing all those national games and watching him work and stuff like that. So seeing how much he loves football."- Moore via Mary Kay Cabot
Moore added that Watson not only loves the game but he immerses himself in it. He said he brings the playbook with him to his hotel and was seen with it during a recent trip several teammates made to the beach.
Browns are counting on Deshaun Watson to return to form
Hearing how much Watson is soaking up the playbook has to be music to the ears of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. They essentially put their jobs in the hands of Watson when they made the move to bring him in last season.
Watson was acquired for a massive haul of draft picks, including three first-round selections. He was also given a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, which really upset the billionaire owners who don't like guaranteeing the money to the athletes we pay to see.
He then served his suspension and the 2022 campaign was all about getting ready for this season.
We have yet to see if it's all worth it but the excitement shown by Moore is a great first sign.