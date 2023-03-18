FanDuel, DraftKings Ohio Promo Expires Sunday: Bet $25, Win $400 GUARANTEED!
Your bracket is busted and your NFL team hasn’t done much this offseason. Lucky for you, there’s an easy way to turn your March around.
DraftKings and FanDuel sportsbooks are offering residents of Ohio a pair of limited-time offers that are so good they’re hard to believe. All it takes is a $25 investment to win a combined $400 worth of bonus cash!
Follow our instructions listed below to make your March a thrill starting as soon as today!
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code
DraftKings is offering its new users a low-risk promotion that’s hard to beat: bet $5 on anything, win $200 in bonus cash no matter what!
But be warned: this promotion ends Sunday!
Here’s how you can claim that extra $200:
- Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using this link (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $5
- Wager at least $5 on any bet
If you’ve made it this far, you’re winning $200 in bonus cash – simple as that!
Do you think the Browns are being slept on in a winnable division? You can get ahead of the value and bet on their upcoming season now!
Don’t want to wait that long to spend your money? That’s fine! You can bet on ANYTHING happening right now.
You can take shots at March Madness underdogs, picking a local team to win the NCAA Tournament like Xavier or Kent State, or betting on another sport altogether, like the NBA, NHL or several other sports like soccer, tennis and the PGA Tour.
Regardless of what you choose to do with your bonus money, you can’t go wrong as long as you secure this offer before it ends on Sunday. Sign up with DraftKings today!
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
You can also win a guaranteed $200 at FanDuel, but how you access it is a little different.
Heads up: this offer is also ending Sunday so you gotta jump on this now.
New users at FanDuel are rewarded with bonus cash 10x your initial wager, capped at $20 to win $200. So if you want to take full advantage of this offer, make sure your first bet is for at least $20!
Here’s how you claim your bonus $200:
- Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook using this link (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $20
- Wager at least $20 on any bet
If you’ve successfully made it this far, you’re going to win at least $200!
This promotion gets more interesting if you win your initial wager, too. Let’s say you throw $20 on a +200 underdog’s moneyline in March Madness. If that team wins, you’re taking back the $20 you risked plus the $40 you won AND $200 in bonus cash. All of a sudden you have $260 in your account off a $20 deposit!
You can put yourself in a position to grab some early value on your Browns AND win money now to join in on the March Madness fun.
With a minimum of $400 in combined bonuses, you can start to make some serious money and your options for wagering are almost limitless!
Don’t miss out on this offer before it ends this week. Sign up for FanDuel today!
