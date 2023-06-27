FanDuel Ohio Promo: Browns Fans Get a $1,000 Bonus for ANY Game!
The Deshaun Watson Era didn’t get off to the best of starts – to put it lightly – but FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio is giving you TWO chances to cash in on a turnaround this season!
Browns fans who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and deposit $10 or more will be rewarded with a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000!
Keep reading to learn how you can take the sweat out of betting on the Browns this season.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
If you miss your first bet at FanDuel, you’ll be issued a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000 – as long as you follow our step-by-step instructions.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus offer:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it. Once you’ve made it this far, your first bet at FanDuel will be backed by the house with no more work needed on your end.
Of course, you could make that first bet on ANYTHING going on right now from the MLB regular season to the PGA Tour, NASCAR and more, but why not use this opportunity to bet on the Browns?
Cleveland Browns 2023-24 Futures Bets
It’s easy to back your favorite NFL teams and players at FanDuel – even though the NFL season is still months away!
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘NFL’ tab in the ‘Sports’ section where you can explore all of the available betting lines.
You could bet on the Browns to win or cover the spread in their Week 1 matchup against the Bengals OR you could bet on a season-long futures bet!
You could wager on how many games the Browns will win, if they will make the playoffs, if they will win their division and much, much more!
There’s even season-long player props available for you to back Browns stars like Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper, too!
Make the most of your NFL offseason and lock in TWO chances to win on the Browns today at FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER