Final Cleveland Browns 53-man roster sees fan favorite released
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (9):
Myles Garrett
Shelby Harris
Dalvin Tomlinson
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Isaiah McGuire
Siaki Ika
Maurice Hurst
Tommy Togiai
Alex Wright (PUP)
Isaiah Thomas (PUP)
This is the unit that will make or break the Browns in 2023. They can move the ball on offense and there are playmakers at both linebacker and the secondary. But as we saw in 2022, those players can be mitigated when the D-line is being bullied. The offense also has a hard time when they have to watch the opposing team control the clock — and momentum.
Andrew Berry didn't want to deal with this again in 2023, so he signed Dalvin Tomlinson to a huge deal in the offseason. He then added Shelby Harris when it was clear Jordan Elliott was not improving.
Elliott is out in this prediction as the Browns go with Maurice Hurst, Tommt Togiai, and Siaki Ika as the interior reserves.
On the edge, Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith are the starters and will keep opposing offensive coordinators up at night. The rotation can be dangerous as well, with Ogbo Okoronkwo added in the offseason. He's an ascending pass rusher and they have fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire as well.
Where it gets interesting is with Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas. Each is good enough to make the roster, so when they're back to 100 percent health, someone could lose a job.