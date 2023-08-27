Final Cleveland Browns 53-man roster sees fan favorite released
By Randy Gurzi
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
D'Anthony Bell
Ronnie Hickman
Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod both had their fun on Saturday as each safety got a pick. Thornhill, however, took his back for a touchdown against his old team.
Those two will really improve the secondary and should help Grant Delpit take another step in his development. With the two veterans excelling in coverage, Delpit will be allowed to attack more, which is where he shines.
D'Anthony Bell makes it as the fourth safety and they also keep Ronnie Hickman. The undrafted free agent from Ohio State has been great this preseason and while he might not play a lot as a rookie, he has the talent to develop into a contributor.
Specialists (3):
Cade York
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
The Browns have continued to show support for Cade York even though he continues to give them reasons to move on. On Saturday, he whiffed badly on an extra point — and was injured on the play even. He returned and gave Cleveland a late lead when he knocked in a 40-yard field goal.
However, he missed a 43-yarder which would have given them the win. York signaled that it was deflected but it looked bad as soon as it left his foot. As many of his kicks have.
In the end, he's still the kicker until he finally costs them an important game.
Corey Bojorquez returns as the punter and he's been solid wherever he's played throughout his career. Charley Hughlett rounds things out as the long snapper.