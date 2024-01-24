Former Browns coach gives harsh assessment of Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt didn't have his best campaign in 2023 and a recently fired Browns coach didn't hold back on his assessment of the veteran back
By Randy Gurzi
Not long after the season ended, the Cleveland Browns decided to move on from a few of their offensive coaches, including Stump Mitchell. The long-time running backs coach had plenty of success with the organization and was a fan favorite due to how the backs performed.
Cleveland is focused on finding his replacement while Mitchell has made the rounds in the media since leaving. This week, he took some time to speak with Camryn Justice of News 5 and had some great things to say about the organization and the fans. He didn't, however, sing the praises of veteran running back Kareem Hunt.
More than once, Mitchell returned to the subject of Hunt, and while he continued to say he's a great player, it was clear he felt Hunt wasn't committed to taking it to the next level. The harshest statement came when he said he was the last guy in meetings and typically late to practice.
"Well, the thing that I couldn't do while I was there is get the best out of Kareem. If they bring him back, I hope the next coach will be able to get the best out of Kareem. As a coach, all you want to do is to make a player better, but I wasn't able to get him to not be the last guy in meetings, not to be out at practice on time. Kareem is a hell of a player, but this is a team game, you know, and I tried to use every avenue that I could with Jacoby Brissett, also Deshaun, those guys talking to him. But timing in this business is everything."
Kareem Hunt wasn't originally in the Browns plans this year
Perhaps these comments from Mitchell will shed some light on the decision the Browns originally made with Kareem Hunt. After his fourth season with the team, the front office decided to move on and turned to Jerome Ford as the No. 2 back.
When Nick Chubb was lost for the year, Hunt was re-signed and wound up recording nine touchdowns in the regular season and two in the playoffs. There's a belief he won't be back this year after averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. Instead, the Browns are expected to add more competition behind Chubb as he recovers from his knee injury.